Troopers seize gun, $88,200 worth of meth in Scioto County during traffic stop

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers found $88,200 worth of meth and a gun during a traffic stop of a man from Michigan in Scioto County on Sunday, according to a release.
Around 5 p.m., troopers stopped a vehicle for a marked lanes violation on State Route 823.
Troopers observed "criminal indicators" and a drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed the drugs, the release says.
The suspect, Michael D. Rogers, was taken to the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in drugs.
If Rogers is convicted, he faces up to 22 years in prison and a $40,000 fine.