Man sentenced to 3 years for setting puppy on fire at Columbus park

In addition to his prison sentence, Ra’Shae Johnson cannot be around or own companion animals for 20 years and pay restitution.

A man has been sentenced to three years in prison after he set a puppy on fire in a Columbus park last year.

In addition to his prison sentence, 22-year-old Ra’Shae Johnson cannot be around or own companion animals for 20 years and pay restitution.

Back on Oct. 11, the Columbus Division of Fire responded to Walnut Hill Park and found an area of melted plastic underneath a tree. Firefighters then saw a puppy with plastic melted to its back, running in the area.

Investigators determined the 3-month-old puppy was in the cage when it was set on fire. Authorities said Johnson confessed to setting the crate on fire.

Johnson pled guilty to charges of cruelty to companion animals, arson and open burning this month.