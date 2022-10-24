Man charged with felonious assault in alleged stabbing in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man turned himself in Wednesday for the stabbing of another man in north Columbus earlier this week, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
Police say 34-year-old Najah Ahmed Mohamed turned himself into a Clinton Township Police Officer for assaulting a 39-year-old man.
Mohamed was taken to the Columbus police headquarters, processed, interviewed and slated at the Franklin County Jail. He is charged with felonious assault.
He is being held on a $500,000 bond with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 4 at 9 a.m.
On Oct. 24, police said officers were called to the 2100 block of Fitzroy Drive for a reported stabbing.
Arriving officers found a 39-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.