1 man injured following stabbing in Gahanna

GAHANNA, Ohio — A 37-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed early Saturday morning, according to a spokesman for the Gahanna Division of Police.
Police responded to the 1300 block of Haybrook Drive just before 1 a.m. following reports of a stabbing.
At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to Mount Carmel East hospital for treatment. The man’s condition was described as stable.
The spokesman told 10TV News that a 46-year-old woman admitted to the stabbing and has been charged with felonious assault. No information on a future court date is available at this time.