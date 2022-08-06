1 man injured following stabbing in Gahanna

Police said the stabbing happened early Saturday morning on Haybrook Drive.

GAHANNA, Ohio — A 37-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed early Saturday morning, according to a spokesman for the Gahanna Division of Police.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Haybrook Drive just before 1 a.m. following reports of a stabbing.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to Mount Carmel East hospital for treatment. The man’s condition was described as stable.