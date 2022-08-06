x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 man injured following stabbing in Gahanna

Police said the stabbing happened early Saturday morning on Haybrook Drive.
Credit: z1b - stock.adobe.com

GAHANNA, Ohio — A 37-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed early Saturday morning, according to a spokesman for the Gahanna Division of Police.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Haybrook Drive just before 1 a.m. following reports of a stabbing.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to Mount Carmel East hospital for treatment. The man’s condition was described as stable.

The spokesman told 10TV News that a 46-year-old woman admitted to the stabbing and has been charged with felonious assault. No information on a future court date is available at this time.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️ 

   

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

'We trusted him': Family feels justice was served in case of Ohio man posing as funeral director

Before You Leave, Check This Out