Lancaster police searching for man accused of abducting, assaulting girl

The incident happened around the intersection of W. Wheeling St. and Harrison Ave. just after 8:15 a.m. Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Lancaster Police Department is attempting to locate a man accused of abducting and assaulting a young girl Thursday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the intersection of W. Wheeling St. and Harrison Ave. just after 8:15 a.m.

Police say the girl was able to get away from the area and notify authorities.

Detectives are looking for a white male who was described as being large in stature with short brown hair, possibly balding.

The suspect was wearing a heavy camouflage coat, a black gaiter style mask covering the lower half of his face and black pants.

Police said the suspect's vehicle is possibly a 1987-1991 Ford F-150 long bed, single cabin with sun visor-style roof extending over the windshield, a “headache rack” / back rack behind the rear window.

The front tires appear to have black-out/ no rims on the front, while the rear tires have silver rims.

It appears that there was something rectangular in the bed at the time of the offense, according to police.

If you have any information, please contact the Lancaster Police Department at 740-687-6680.

The Lancaster City School District sent out the following letter to the community:

Dear LCS’ Families, The Lancaster Police Department (LPD) has alerted us that one of our students was the victim of a criminal act this morning in the area of West Wheeling Street and Harrison Avenue as the student was walking to a bus stop. Because the LPD is actively investigating the situation, we are not able to provide additional details at this time. However, we are fully cooperating with law enforcement in the ongoing investigation, and LPD has increased monitoring in the area for the foreseeable future.

We encourage families in the area to take extra safety precautions as children travel within the community, including to and from bus stops and to and from school. Additionally, if any individuals may have seen activity or have information that could be related to this incident, please contact the LPD immediately at 740-687-6680.

Sincerely,

Nathan Hale