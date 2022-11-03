Suspect injured after reported shooting involving police on I-71 north of Polaris

At some point, police said officers exchanged an unknown number of shots with the man.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A suspect is in the hospital after police say he exchanged gunfire with officers on Interstate 71 north of Polaris Friday.

Columbus police said officers responded to several reports of a man firing shots at cars traveling on I-71 north of Gemini Place. Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

Arriving officers found a man who was armed and firing shots along the interstate. At some point, police said officers exchanged an unknown number of shots with the man.

Police initially confirmed the man was in critical condition, but he has since been upgraded to stable. All officers involved are OK, though one officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police said multiple cars were damaged but no witnesses were injured in the shooting. Police added one woman was with the suspect at the time of the shooting and she was not injured.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is on scene and handling the investigation.

I-71 northbound is currently closed near Bale Kenyon Road, as well as one southbound lane of I-71 near Gemini Place.