'I want this car gone': Kia theft victim gets car stolen for third time

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Law enforcement agencies in central Ohio continue to warn people about an increase in thefts involving Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Gahanna Division of Police released video of five juveniles stealing a white Kia Sportage from the Central Ohio Urology Group parking lot.

They said the car was stolen July 7, around 12:42 p.m. on 701 Tech Center Drive.

On Wednesday, the Marysville Division of Police recommended that owners of all models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles park in a garage, if possible.

A recent incident happened in the Amesbury Apartment complex in Reynoldsburg on Saturday. Matt Shroyer who was victimized for the third time.

"I am just I'm sick of it. I want this car gone," he said. "I'm more than surprised. I'm shocked. I'm befuddled. I can't comprehend it."

According to the Stolen and Recovered Vehicle Report from the City of Columbus Division of Police, more than 4,000 stolen vehicles have been reported, of which more than 1,500 were Hyundai and Kia models.

Shroyer said the thefts are costing him time and money.

"With my deductible on my insurance, I cannot afford to pay most of the repairs. I've had to rely on relatives who are on fixed incomes to pay to fix the car. I've literally had relatives; the same relatives pay money for Uber's, and my insurance companies had to give him give me rental cars you know so many times that the people at the rental car place know me by first name," he said.