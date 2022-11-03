Dublin woman sentenced to 18 years to life for murdering husband

Holli Osborn, 46, learned her sentence on Thursday after she was found guilty last month for the of 50-year-old Dr. Christopher Osborn.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Dublin woman convicted of killing her husband in 2018 will spend 18 years to life in prison.

Holli Osborn, 46, learned her sentence on Thursday after she was found guilty last month for the of 50-year-old Dr. Christopher Osborn.

Christopher was found dead in bed on July 18, 2018, in his home on Ennishannon Place. Prosecutors said Christopher was shot in the head three times while he was asleep.

Holli was arrested for his murder in April 2019. Her trial began in September of this year.