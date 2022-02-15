Troopers seize $80,000 worth of heroin in Madison County

A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed the 4.4 pounds of heroin in the center console.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two California men are facing a felony drug charge after troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol seized $80,000 worth of heroin during a traffic stop in Madison County.

On Feb. 11 just after midnight, troopers stopped a 2015 Nissan Altima with California registration for a speed violation on Interstate 70.

OSHP said criminal indicators were observed and a patrol drug-sniffing K-9 alerted to the vehicle.

The driver, 56-year-old Jose Romero, and the passenger, 20-year-old Brandon Bautista, were taken to the Tri-County Jail and charged with possession of drugs.