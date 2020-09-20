Grove City Police searching for man who stole bracelet from Kay Jewelers store

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

GROVE CITY, Ohio — The Grove City Police Department is searching for clues on a theft case that happened on Aug. 31.

According to police, a man walked into a Kay Jewelers store located at 4151 Buckeye Parkway.

Officials say the man asked to see a tennis bracelet, which was valued at $6,999.

Police say the man then walked out of the store with the bracelet.