Man accused of raping 10-year-old girl who traveled to Indiana for abortion expected to enter plea deal

Gerson Fuentes is accused of raping and impregnating a 10-year-old girl who then traveled to Indiana for an abortion.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man accused of raping and impregnating a 10-year-old girl who then traveled to Indiana for an abortion last year is expected to enter a plea agreement.

Gerson Fuentes is scheduled to appear in Frankin County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday afternoon. He is charged with two felony counts of rape in a case that garnered international attention.

Fuentes was arrested on July 12, 2022, following an investigation that began back on June 22.

A detective with the Columbus Division of Police testified during Fuentes’ initial arraignment in court that they received a report from Franklin County Children Services from a parent who said her daughter, who was 9 years old at the time, was raped and became pregnant.

The detective added that the victim underwent a medical abortion in Indianapolis on June 30. A document from the Indiana Department of Health says she was 10 at the time of the abortion.

According to police, the victim identified Fuentes as the person who raped her. Investigators questioned Fuentes at police headquarters where he confessed to raping the victim on at least two occasions.

Fuentes initially pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond.

His trial is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas.

The victim’s story of traveling out of state for the abortion made headlines following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.