Former Teays Valley teacher's aide sentenced after pleading guilty to rape of student

ASHVILLE, Ohio — A former teacher’s aide for the Teays Valley Local School District was sentenced to prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to one count of rape.

Mandy Davis, 33, was sentenced in Pickaway County Common Pleas Court to a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 25 years to life.

Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey said an investigation was launched last year after a school employee reported an “odd relationship” between Davis and a middle school student.

Deputies arrested Davis after conducting the investigation. Davis' employment was terminated by the school district last year.

Davis initially pleaded not guilty to charges of rape, gross sexual imposition and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

In February, Davis changed her plea to guilty to one count of rape in February and the other charges were dropped, according to the Pickaway County Prosecutor's Office.

Davis is currently in custody with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Department and will be transferred to the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville.