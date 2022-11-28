x
Crime

Suspect in 2020 shooting at east Columbus bar sentenced to life in prison

In addition to the prison sentence, 36-year-old Shawn Mapp will have the possibility of parole after 50 years.
Credit: Franklin County Jail

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man convicted of fatally shooting a man and injuring a woman at an east Columbus bar two years ago was sentenced to life in prison.

Shawn Mapp, 36, was sentenced in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning. He will also have the possibility of parole after 50 years.

Last month, Mapp was found guilty of aggravated murder and attempted murder with firearm specifications after a weeklong trial. He was convicted on all five counts stemming from the shooting at Donerick’s Pub that left 25-year-old Adrian Hardy dead and a woman seriously injured.

The shooting happened on the back patio of the bar located at 6935 East Broad Street on Oct. 19, 2020.

The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office said surveillance video from the bar showed that Mapp and Hardy knew one another and may have been in a dispute before Mapp fired multiple shots.

The woman, who suffered injuries to her torso and arm, testified that she recognized Mapp as the shooter from surveillance video. She said that after she and Hardy went to the patio, Mapp came outside and shot them both at close range.  

