1 dead, 1 critical after shooting on East Broad Street

Police have not given any information about a suspect.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died and another person is in critical condition after a shooting that happened Monday evening on East Broad Street.

Columbus police say the shooting happened at 6935 East Broad Street between Rosehill Road and Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road around 7:50 p.m.

The shooting happened near a Five Guys restaurant.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim was taken to Mt. Carmel East in critical condition.