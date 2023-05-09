3 men accused of using drones to drop drugs into Ohio prisons

The indictment alleges the three men were utilizing drones to convey illegal drugs, phones and other contraband onto the grounds of several prisons in Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three men are facing more than 100 combined charges for allegedly using drones to deliver illegal drugs and other contraband to several prisons in Ohio.

A joint investigation involving the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction began in May 2021 after a drone containing contraband was located inside the perimeter fence of the Toledo Correctional Institution.

Troopers and ODRC investigators identified three suspects in the case: 33-year-old Robert A. Faulkner of Columbus, 28-year-old Cory A. Sutphin of Grove City and 33-year-old Charles Gibbs of Sandusky.

The indictment alleges the three men were utilizing drones to convey illegal drugs, phones and other contraband onto the grounds of the Toledo, Mansfield, Richland and Ross correctional institutions, and the North Central Correctional Complex.

During the monthslong investigation, OSHP said a search warrant was executed at Faulkner’s Columbus residence on Nov. 16, 2021, where a total of $319,820 worth of illegal drugs, weapons, cell phones and contraband were located and seized.

Troopers and investigators believed the items were meant to be used in future illegal deliveries to correctional institutions across the state.

The three men were indicted last month on 116 combined felony charges including, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking and possession of cocaine and a fentanyl-related compound, possession of criminal tools, aggravated possession of drugs and having weapons under disability.

Faulkner is facing 60 felony counts, and if convicted, he could serve a maximum of 142 years in prison. Sutphin was indicted on 26 felony counts and could face a maximum of 69 years in prison if convicted.