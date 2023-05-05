Marion man arrested during search warrant, facing drug trafficking charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Marion man was arrested on drug trafficking charges Thursday as part of an investigation by the Marion Metro Drug Enforcement Unit (MARMET).
Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Marion City Police Department executed a search warrant for a home in the 200 block of Bellevue Avenue. After entering the home, detectives found suspected meth, cocaine, crack cocaine, Xanax pills, Suboxone pills, marijuana and illegally possessed firearms.
Ryan Johnson, 37, was arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs and weapons under disability following the search, according to MARMET.
“Law enforcement continues to aggressively pursue traffickers in our community. I am proud of the work they do to keep our community safe,” said Marion Police Chief Jay McDonald. “We will continue to attack the presence of illegal drugs from all angles because we lose far too many of our neighbors to addiction and death caused by them.”
Below is a complete list of items seized in the search:
- 92.7 grams of suspected meth
- 16.5 grams of suspected cocaine
- 5.9 grams of suspected crack cocaine
- 116 suspected Xanax pills
- 62 suspected Suboxone pills
- 392 grams of suspected marijuana
- 5 illegally possessed firearms
Marion County Sheriff Matt Bayles said the case was initiated after tips were called in by the community.
“We appreciate the residents bringing this person and residence to the attention of the MARMET Drug Task Force and I would like to thank the residents for the tips and investigation done by the MARMET Task Force,” Bayles said. “These illegal drugs and guns are now off the streets due to the residents stepping up and saying something. Our county is safer today because of them.”