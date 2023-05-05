Marion man arrested during search warrant, facing drug trafficking charges

After entering the home, detectives found suspected meth, cocaine, crack cocaine, Xanax pills, Suboxone pills, marijuana and illegally possessed firearms.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Marion man was arrested on drug trafficking charges Thursday as part of an investigation by the Marion Metro Drug Enforcement Unit (MARMET).

Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Marion City Police Department executed a search warrant for a home in the 200 block of Bellevue Avenue. After entering the home, detectives found suspected meth, cocaine, crack cocaine, Xanax pills, Suboxone pills, marijuana and illegally possessed firearms.

Ryan Johnson, 37, was arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs and weapons under disability following the search, according to MARMET.

“Law enforcement continues to aggressively pursue traffickers in our community. I am proud of the work they do to keep our community safe,” said Marion Police Chief Jay McDonald. “We will continue to attack the presence of illegal drugs from all angles because we lose far too many of our neighbors to addiction and death caused by them.”

Below is a complete list of items seized in the search:

92.7 grams of suspected meth

16.5 grams of suspected cocaine

5.9 grams of suspected crack cocaine

116 suspected Xanax pills

62 suspected Suboxone pills

392 grams of suspected marijuana

5 illegally possessed firearms

Marion County Sheriff Matt Bayles said the case was initiated after tips were called in by the community.