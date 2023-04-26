Columbus police, DEA arrest 53 people during 6-month drug operation

Additionally, officers seized 50 firearms, including rifles, shotguns and handguns.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 50 people were arrested in Columbus as part of a federal operation that spanned multiple months to target drug crimes in the city.

The operation, dubbed “Operation Overdrive,” was a six-month initiative that targets criminal organizations involved in drug-related gun violence, drug poisonings and overdose deaths and drug trafficking offenses.

In February 2022, the DEA launched the first phase of the operation in 34 cities across 23 states, including Cincinnati, Cleveland and Dayton.

Mayor Andrew Ginther and officials with the Columbus Division of Police announced the results of the operation on Wednesday. They were joined by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the United States Department of Labor and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

Phase two of “Operation Overdrive” launched in October 2022.

Columbus Police Deputy Chief Robert Sagle said the focus of the operation was in the East Haven neighborhood in Zone 2, which covers the southeast part of the city.

About 53 people were arrested during the six-month operation and officers confiscated several drugs, including marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl. Sagle said more than a dozen of them were priority arrests due to their crimes.

Additionally, officers seized 50 firearms, including rifles, shotguns and handguns. Sagle said three firearm conversion devices were also recovered.

Columbus police seized:

2,662.5 grams of cocaine

337.4 grams of fentanyl

42.4 grams of heroin

32,716.63 grams of marijuana

245 grams of methamphetamine

629.9 grams of other drugs