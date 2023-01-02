Employee found dead at northwest Ohio discount store; suspect arrested

Information on the identities of the suspect or the woman was unavailable Sunday night.

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — A man was taken into custody Sunday afternoon in connection to the death of a store employee in northwest Ohio.

Officers with the Upper Sandusky Police Department were called to the Dollar Tree at 1120 East Wyandot Avenue for a report of a man waiving a weapon around inside the store.

Officers arrived at the store and found a woman dead. The man left the store before police arrived.

One of the officers found the suspect a short time later and arrested him.

Information on the identities of the suspect or the woman was unavailable Sunday night. Police have not announced any charges against the suspect.

On January 01, 2023, at 4:25 p.m. the Upper Sandusky Police Department was dispatched to Dollar Tree for a man waving a... Posted by Upper Sandusky Police Department on Sunday, January 1, 2023