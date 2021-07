Police said the rapes happened in 2010 and 2018 and the victims were 4 and 6 years old.

A Columbus woman has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the sexual assault of two young girls.

According to court records, Nicole Sonta Miller pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and was sentenced to six years on each count to be served consecutively.

Miller was arrested by Columbus police in March 2019. Police said the rapes happened in 2010 and 2018 and the victims were 4 and 6 years old at the time.