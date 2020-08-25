3 Columbus men accused of luring victims into human trafficking, prostitution

A grand jury returned an indictment against 36-year-old Marcus Carmon, 46-year-old Anthony Dunn and 28-year-old Bradley Powell.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County grand jury has returned indictments for three Columbus men accused of luring victims into human trafficking and prostitution.

In a press release, Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien referred to Carmon as the "ring leader" in the operation.

Carmon was indicted on 23 counts including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution, promoting prostitution, cocaine possession and trafficking cocaine.

According to the indictment, the counts for human trafficking and prostitution involved seven victims between November 8, 2018 and February 6, 2020.

"The defendants primarily targeted and recruited females to work for them that were vulnerable and homeless in order to personally benefit financially," O'Brien said.

Dunn is indicted on a charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and two counts of promoting prostitution.

Powell is indicted on a charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and four counts of promoting prostitution.

Arraignments for Carmon, Dunn and Powell are expected to be scheduled later this week