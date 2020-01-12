9 charged in Franklin County drug & racketeering investigation

Over the course of the investigation, police confiscated 11 guns, $265,000 in cash and assets and more than 90 pounds of marijuana and pills.

HILLIARD, Ohio — Nine people are charged in a racketeering and drug investigation that stretched across Franklin County.

Police said the 10-month-long investigation found more than $500,000 was stolen from 3,000 people.

The suspects are accused of committing mail theft and renting properties with stolen or false names.

Detectives received a tip in February about suspicious activity at a home on Sparrow Court in Hilliard.

They allege the people who lived there were using the home as a "drug operation" and rented the home under a false name.

Police found more than 20 pounds of marijuana, nearly $90,000 in cash, and stolen guns at the Sparrow Court home.

Search warrants were served at other homes over the next six months in Hilliard, Columbus, Gahanna and New Albany.

Police said one of those homes, on Longlining Road in New Albany, was where suspects were stealing checks and personal information out of postal bins.

There, police found guns, drugs, fake IDs, vehicles purchased with stolen identities, and thousands of stolen checks.

The suspects are accused of stealing federal stimulus checks, tax returns and birthday cards.

Police said the nine people are facing a total of 51 indictments. The charges range from engaging in corrupt activity, to forgery, identity theft and drug charges.

Over the course of the investigation, police confiscated 11 guns, $265,000 in cash and assets and more than 90 pounds of marijuana and pills.

The investigation included partnerships from several agencies - Hilliard Police, United States Attorney's Office, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

The list of suspects and their charges are below, as provided by Hilliard police:

Dominic Jordan, 33, of Columbus, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; three counts of possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; receiving proceeds subject to forfeiture, a fourth-degree felony; two counts of funding of marijuana trafficking, a third-degree felony; two fourth-degree felony counts and one fifth-degree felony count of forgery; and taking the identification of another, a fifth-degree felony.

Donald Jordan, 57, of Columbus, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, receiving proceeds subject to forfeiture, a fourth-degree felony; and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.

Victor Harvison Jr., 34, of Columbus, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; three counts of trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; three counts of possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; receiving proceeds subject to forfeiture, a fourth-degree felony; and taking the identification of another, a fifth-degree felony.

Tommy Edwards Jr., 29, of Columbus, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; three counts of forgery, a fourth-degree felony; and three counts of taking the identification of another, a fifth-degree felony.

Kiara Mitchell, 30, of Columbus, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; three counts of forgery, a fourth-degree felony; and three counts of taking the identification of another, a fifth-degree felony.

Tierra Donald, 35, of Canal Winchester, trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.

Ajah Hamilton, 21, of Columbus, trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; a second-degree felony count of possession of drugs and a third-degree count of possession of drugs.

Damonte Jordan, 21, of Columbus, trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.