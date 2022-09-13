Columbus mother charged with involuntary manslaughter in 10-month-old's death

A warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Dierra Smith for involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of child endangering.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police says a woman is facing charges in the death of her 10-month-old daughter last month.

A warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Dierra Smith for involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of child endangering.

According to police, officers were called to the 800 block of Greenfield Drive on Aug. 30 on the report of a baby not breathing after being found in the bathtub.

The child, identified as 10-month-old Reign Nall, was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead the following day at 4:29 p.m.

Nall’s death is the 93rd homicide in Columbus this year.

Police said an investigation determined the case should be presented to the Franklin County Grand Jury. Smith was indicted on Sept. 7.