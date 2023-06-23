Stolen Kia leads police on chase from Hilliard elementary school

The Kia was stolen out of Columbus. According to police, 25% of all stolen cars in the city are Kias.

Example video title will go here for this video

HILLIARD, Ohio — According to the Columbus Division of Police, 25% of all stolen cars in the city are Kias. One of those stolen Kias ended up at the doors of Darby Creek Elementary School in Hilliard on Wednesday.

"When we got it, we saw a lot of wires underneath the steering wheel were gone,"

“When we got it, we saw a lot of wires underneath the steering wheel were gone,” said Esmeraldo Andreas.

Andreas said the Kia is hers and it was stolen the night before from her east side home. She knew Kias were easily stolen.

“I was aware, I never thought it was going to happen to me,” she said.

According to police so far this year, there have been 3,509 cars reported stolen in the city of Columbus. There were 9,848 stolen the entire year before.

Of the cars stolen this year, 876 have been Kias. For comparison, there were 1,633 stolen Kias in all of 2022.

“I think now we need to take a stronger stance on it. It doesn't seem to be getting any better,” said David Gray.

Gray organized the meeting last summer between parents of the "Kia Boys" and juvenile court judges.

CrimeTracker 10 has been reporting on the "Kia Boys" for more than a year. The group targets Kias and Hyundais because of how easy it is to steal certain models.

Gray said the plan they put into place isn't working.

“They wanted to try to rehabilitate the juveniles but it doesn't seem to be working. I think now is the time to change course,” Gray said.

Gray contends both the kids stealing the cars, and their parents should have to undergo a mental health assessment before the kids are released from juvenile detention to try to prevent repeat offenders.

“Juvenile judges just need to rethink the process,” Gray said.

Andreas hopes something happens so there aren't more victims in her shoes.

“I'm going to feel like, violated, my privacy. My car is like my home,” she said.