Sources: 50-60 shell casings found after Clintonville street takeover shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two teens are recovering after being shot in the head and neck over the weekend on the north side of Columbus.

The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting occurred just after midnight on Oakland Park Avenue in the Clintonville neighborhood.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in what officers described as "stable" condition.

According to an internal CPD email obtained by 10TV, the 19-year-old shooting victim told police she was in the parking lot of Dwell Community Church for a street takeover "car show" when she heard gunshots and then felt a pain in the back of her head.

The email also states that officers located several cars involved in the street takeover that were struck by gunfire.

Additionally, the internal CPD email states 50-60 shell casings "consisting of multiple calibers" from handgun and rifle rounds were found in the area.

Several witnesses were detained near the scene of the takeover event, according to the email, but Columbus police said no arrests were made.

Both victims are expected to survive.

The senior pastor at Dwell Community Church sent 10TV a statement that reads, in part, "In light of this, we are considering additional ways to prevent trespassing onto our property and continuing to do our part to keep the surrounding neighborhood safe."

Saturday's incident happened just blocks from the April 29 street takeover on Indianola Avenue where shots were fired at responding officers. Columbus police said suspects fired dozens of shots were fired at the officers when they arrived at the scene.

The Fraternal Order of Police is offering a reward in that case for information leading to an arrest.