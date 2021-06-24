Columbus on pace to set new high for homicides in a year

There have been 95 homicides in the city so far this year. Last year at this time, there were 57.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city of Columbus is on pace to top last year's high for the number of homicides in one year.

There were 174 homicides in the city last year. That tragic number will likely be beaten this year.

Columbus police say a fight broke out in a parking lot Thursday night in the Linden neighborhood. A 29-year-old man was later shot and killed.

The shooting happened just a foot from a Columbus police substation.

This is the city's 95th homicide in 2021. Last year at this time, there were 57 homicides, the year the high was set for most homicides. There were 51 at this time in 2019.

There weren't 95 homicides in Columbus until Sept. 1, 2020.