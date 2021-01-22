Southeast Columbus neighborhood raises money to save 11-year-old's lawn care business

Tamarion Shepherd may be young, but he knows the value of hard work.

Tamarion Shepherd is only in the 5th grade and he’s already running his own lawn care business.

But when Shepherd's family found out they’d be losing their home, he expected to lose his business too. However, his community wasn’t going to let that happen.

At just 11-year-old, Shepherd knows the value of hard work and the thrill of running his own business, even at his young age.

“The type of things I do is cut grass, rake leaves, pull weeds and everything else,” he said. “What made me wanna cut grass and stuff is I just get satisfied when I see how it was before and then see how it is after.”

Shepherd landscapes around his neighborhood on Whittier Street in southeast Columbus. But it won’t be his neighborhood much longer.

“When we first found out that we would have to move, he was so concerned about his clients and so sad,” says his mom Tamra Edwards.

The family is being forced to move because their rental home has gone into foreclosure.

“Right now, with everything going on and us having to move, you just feel like the world is on your shoulder,” Edwards said.

As if that isn’t bad enough, Shepherd expected to lose his business too because he borrows the lawnmower and other equipment from his neighbors and he’s not old enough to drive.

Jeseka Fuller is one of those neighbors. She wanted to help the family but didn’t know how.

“Sometimes, things just feel like they’re against you,” Fuller said. “I never wanted his family to feel like they were alone.”

So she started a GoFundMe page to help Shepherd raise money to buy his very own equipment and she volunteered to help him get back to the Whitter Street neighborhood to work on lawns after he moves.

Fuller says anything left over will go to help his family with their move.

Sometimes, a small gesture of kindness can mean a lot. Just ask the young boy with the big heart and the community that came together to help him.

If you’d like to donate to Tamarion’s fundraiser, click here.