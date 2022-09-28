Hispanic Heritage Month: Stories of history, achievements and culture in central Ohio

This month, 10TV is sharing stories about how community members in central Ohio are educating others on Hispanic and Latin cultures.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates and highlights the histories, achievements and cultures of those with Hispanic or Latino roots.

It’s recognized from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. For many Latin American countries, Sept. 15 marks the anniversary of the independence from Spain – including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua.

Throughout the rest of the month, other countries such as Mexico and Chile also have their own independence day celebrations.

Columbus Day, celebrated on Oct. 12, falls within this 30-day window. But rather than celebrating Columbus, Hispanic and Latino countries celebrate what is known as "Día de la Raza,” which translates to "Day of the Race." This holiday is dedicated to recognizing the cultural fusion of European and indigenous heritage in Latin America.

"Día de la Raza" is celebrated in Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Honduras, Mexico, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Hispanic heritage was first nationally recognized as a weeklong celebration in 1968 under President Lyndon B. Johnson. Twenty years later, it transformed into a 30-day period of celebrating Hispanic communities and achievements.

Celebrations for Hispanic Heritage Month may differ depending on the culture, but the key goal is to celebrate and shine a light on the communities and their achievements.

