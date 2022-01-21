Mars gives M&M’s a makeover to promote inclusivity

Some of the changes to the M&M characters include having the green M&M switch its footwear from boots to sneakers.

NEW YORK — Candy maker Mars is giving a makeover to its six M&M’s characters as a way to promote inclusivity.

The company said that it will provide a modern take on the appearances of the characters — which Mars calls “lentils” — and give them more nuanced personalities. The lentils, which are featured in red, green, orange, yellow, brown and blue, will also come in different shapes and sizes.

“Our ambition is to upend the expected, break through barriers, and discover the little joys shared in everyday life. Imagine a world with less judgment & more connection & consistent laughter,” the company said on its www.mms.com website.

Some of the changes to the M&M characters include having the green M&M switch its footwear from boots to sneakers.

Mars, whose brands also include Twix and Snickers, said that it will also put added emphasis on the ampersand in the M&M’s logo to demonstrate how the brand aims to bring people together.