Wawa announces plans to expand into Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wawa announced plans to expand to the Midwest and open up new stores in three states, including the Buckeye state.

The popular convenience store chain on Wednesday said it is launching its first stores in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky after receiving “thousands of requests over the years.”

No specific locations have been announced. Right now, Wawa is accepting site suggestions from real estate representatives.

“At Wawa, growth means strengthening our existing markets as well as expanding to both adjacent and new markets so we can reach new friends and neighbors and welcome them as part of our extended family,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s President and CEO. “These markets are the perfect places for Wawa to expand based on their strong business communities, their family-like atmosphere, and the confidence that our unique offer and amazing associates will be welcomed by these communities. We look forward to bringing our freshly prepared food, specialty beverages, fuel, and convenience services to these new areas all while creating new jobs and meaningful community support.”

Wawa will release the number of stores each state will have next year. The stores are expected to open sometime after 2025.

Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. with nearly 1,000 locations to date.