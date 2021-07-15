Summer Youth Programs

Hey parents! Check out this list if you're looking to keep your kids busy this summer

EARTH SERVICE CORPS … YMCA

High School Aged Youth and Young Adult - Led Environmental Leadership

YMCA Earth Service Corps (YESC) is an innovative youth-led program that empowers teens and young adults, ages 15-21, to take a hands-on role in creating a healthier environment in their schools, communities, and region while nurturing a respect for diversity within the natural world.

The pay is $12 an hour, 20 hours per week. The hours of operation vary by location.

The locations: Eldon and Elsie Ward Family YMCA, Jerry L. Garver YMCA, Hilltop YMCA, North YMCA, Douglas Rec Center, Milgo Grogan Rec Center.

The dates of operation: June - August (Monday-Friday); August - October (Saturdays only)

Web address: https://ymcacolumbus.org/yesc

Contact: Amber Broadus: amber.broadus@ymcacolumbus.org or Tanyah Shackelford: tanyah.shackelford@ymcacolumbus.org

#####

SCHOOL’S OUT: A WORKING PARENT’S GUIDE TO SUMMER … Franklin County Department of Job and Family Services

The Franklin County Commissioners are supporting programs to keep young people engaged throughout the summer. These enriching activities include everything from free day camps to paid work experience and mentoring and summer school programs for high school juniors and seniors.

To help families connect with the programs, the commissioners’ Department of Job and Family Services has created School’s Out: A Working Parent’s Guide to Summer, a one-stop website with information for students and parents about all of the county’s summer programing in one place.

Web address: https://jfs.franklincountyohio.gov/summer

Contact: (844) 640-6446

#####

PATTERNZ SUMMER CAMP … Lincoln Theatre Association



This program runs June 21 – August 12 and consists of 8 one-week camps for children ages 6 – 13. The camps are designed to spark creativity and a passion for the arts through experience with multiple art forms.

Facilitated by graduates of the Lincoln Theatre’s “Expand Your Horizons” Artist Incubation Program, campers will begin each day with affirmations of excellence, then rotate through workshops in dance, theatre, music, and visual arts. At the end of each week, campers will put on a program for their families to show what they’ve learned throughout the week.

Web address: https://www.lincolntheatrecolumbus.com/patternz/

#####

SUMMER OF SUCCESS … Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Ohio

This program kicks off June 14. It is an affordable summer program option for Columbus families. It’s a full-day camp with a structured, Common Core-approved curriculum that supports academic success, healthy lifestyles, leadership development, and strong emotional and mental health.

The program is available at each of the 7 Central Ohio Boys and Girls Clubs locations. Designed to help kids and teens in grades K-12 reach their full potential, these fun programs support academic success while offering fun-filled activities like teambuilding sports and games, water days, arts and crafts and healthy meals.

Web address: https://www.bgccentralohio.org/

#####

SUMMER ACADEMY … The King Arts Complex

Summer Arts Camp is an 8-week, all-day program, running from June 14 – August 6, 9AM – 4PM. Spring Academy runs throughout the Columbus City Schools summer recess. The program is designed for children ages 5 – 13. The KAC Youth Arts Education Program is an award-winning, multi-disciplinary initiative designed for children during out-of-school hours.

The program is funded by the Franklin County Board of Commissioners and administered by Franklin County Department of Jobs & Family Services.

Website address: https://kingartscomplex.com/programs/youth-arts-education

Contact: Helen Corder, hcorder@kingartscomplex.com

#####

SUMMER SINGERS CHORAL DAY CAMP … Columbus Children’s Choir

The Summer Singers Day Camp runs July 19 – 23, Monday – Friday, 9:00AM – 12:30 PM).

The camp provides an opportunity for singers entering grades 4 - 7 to develop vocal technique and musicianship skills in a fun, fast-paced, and challenging choral ensemble setting. The program welcomes singers with treble, unchanged voices at all levels of experience. In addition to full ensemble and sectional rehearsals, the week includes interactive experiences with ukulele playing, drumming, and music reading.

The registration deadline: July 15, 2021

Website address: https://columbuschildrenschoir.org/summer-singers/

#####

SUMMER ENRICHMENT CAMP … Ohio Hispanic Coalition

The Ohio Hispanic Coalition offers an 8-week day camp that focuses on providing a safe, fun, and educational environment for the Hispanic/Latino participants when school is not in session. The children participate in sports, arts, and music activities alongside daily reading and math lessons.

In partnership with Columbus Parks & Recreation, participants receive daily nutritious snacks and lunches and go on weekly field trips to locations such as the pool, the movies, and the Olentangy Caverns. The program operates in Northside Columbus, Eastside Columbus, and Westside Columbus and serves approximately 120 participants, ages 6 – 13, in the Franklin County area. The Summer Learning Program will operate for a total of eight weeks starting on Monday, June 7th, 2021 and ending on Friday, July 31, 2021. The hours of operation for participants will be 9:00AM- 3:00PM.

Website address: www.ohiohispaniccoalition.org.

Contact: (614) 796-3809

#####

SUMMER PROGRAM … Children’s Defense Fund

CDF Freedom Schools is a national, literacy-education movement, impacting the lives of children across the nation by cultivating a love of reading, encouraging high self-esteem, and offering amazing program opportunities. The program serves more than 50 scholars in grades K - 12 in the South Side area and beyond. Staff members work with small groups with special focus on literacy enrichment, extended learning opportunities, academic enrichment, leadership and character development, homework help, STEM enrichment and arts enrichment. The CD4AP summer program is offered at no cost to families and provide healthy meals and snacks for each participating child.

Website address: https://www.childrensdefense.org/programs/cdf-freedom-schools/

#####

COLUMBUS COMMUNITY YOUTH CAMP … Greater Columbus Sports Commission

The Columbus Community Youth Camp is a four-day camp that provides equitable sports opportunities for children ages 6 - 12. Community Youth Camp promotes confidence and personal wellness while teaching life lessons like teamwork, sportsmanship and overcoming adversity.

Website address: www.community.columbussports.org

#####

SUMMER YOUTH CAMPS … Columbus Recreation and Parks

Columbus Recreation and Parks presents a summer of nature, wellness and creativity. Children need opportunities for fun, engaging enrichment experiences each summer. Those ages 6 - 14 can be healthy, active, make new friends and create lifelong memories at Columbus Recreation and Parks Department day camps. There are a variety of camps to meet many interests, including arts, fitness, sports, science/STEM, outdoor exploration and adaptive recreation.

Website address: https://crpdcamps.com

#######

SPORTS LEAGUES: Columbus Recreation and Parks

Kids, and kids at heart, can sign up for a variety of sports leagues including kickball, softball, volleyball, soccer and more. Leagues run throughout the summer and fall. Learn more and register.

Website address: http://crpdsports.org

#####

CAMP CREATIVITY … McConnell Arts Center

Young people can spend their days having fun at the MAC, learning about ceramics, painting, photography, and the theatre arts. First session begins June 7.

Website address: https://www.mcconnellarts.org/summer-camps/

#####

VIRTUAL SUMMER CAMPS … Junior Achievement Columbus

JA is offering three distinct Virtual Summer Camp sessions for students. The options focus on business and personal finance.

Students can experience JA BizTown Virtual with opportunities to innovate products, services, and ways to attract new customers.

At JA Finance Park Virtual Camp, teens get ready to manage their own money, job, and entry into higher education and the workforce.

And, at JA Bitsy Entrepreneur Virtual Camp, campers conceive of and develop a product they will sell in an online small business store (think “Etsy”) called JA Bitsy.

Website address: https://www.juniorachievement.org/documents/4344415/4406520/2021+Summer+Camp+Flyer/9aa77b9e-4837-4f93-b80d-da8a9e898a0

#####

SUMMER JOBS … Think Make Live

TML is looking for young people who are interested in working alongside small businesses employers. Youth will get 6 weeks of paid experience and potentially an opportunity to continue to work for that business.

Website address: www.tmlyouth.org

Contact: solomon@tmlyouth.org

#####

OPPORTUNITIES IN ENERGY PROGRAM: American Electric Power

AEP will offer an immersive energy-training internship for high school students in order to address the demands of a growing workforce in energy efficiency. The Opportunities iN Energy (ONE) Program is a partnership between American Electric Power Company, Ohio Means Jobs and IMPACT Community Action. The internship will provide an innovative opportunity that allows youth to earn an income, an OhioMeansJobs-Readiness Seal and workforce support services through IMPACT Community Action in an effort to build awareness about the energy/utility sector and to expose youth to a real-world work environment.

This 8-week program will engage youth beginning June 14, 2021.