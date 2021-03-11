Holiday shipping: Everything you need to know before sending gifts

Shipping companies are reminding customers to send packages and mail early this holiday season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Shipping companies are reminding customers to send packages and mail early this holiday season to avoid delays.

In Columbus, the USPS processing plant on City Gate Drive processes more than 315,000 packages a day. That number could increase by the week of December 13 through 18.

USPS workers said that week is the busiest time for shipping, two weeks before Christmas.

To avoid delays in shipping companies have listed the recommended shipping dates for customers this 2021 holiday season.

USPS:

First Class Mail: December 17

First Class Packages: December 17

Priority Mail: December 18

Priority Mail Express: December 23

UPS:

Ground Shipping: UPS advises customers to visit their website to find out shipping times for their package destination (Calculate Time and Cost: UPS - United States)

Second-Day Air Services: December 22

Next-Day Air Services: December 23

FedEx:

Ground Economy: December 9

Ground and Home Delivery: December 15

Express Saver: December 21

2Day and 2Day AM: December 22

Overnight: December 23

Same Day: December 24

USPS workers are also giving advice on how to ensure packages get to their destination. They suggest not only sending packages and mail early but also making sure handwriting is legible so carriers send mail to the right location.

USPS has a contract with FedEx to use domestic air transportation so packages can arrive more quickly.

The company has added more sorting machines to some central Ohio locations to process mail faster and is in the process of hiring more employees.