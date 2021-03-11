Holiday shipping: Everything you need to know before sending gifts

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Shipping companies are reminding customers to send packages and mail early this holiday season to avoid delays.
In Columbus, the USPS processing plant on City Gate Drive processes more than 315,000 packages a day. That number could increase by the week of December 13 through 18.
USPS workers said that week is the busiest time for shipping, two weeks before Christmas.
To avoid delays in shipping companies have listed the recommended shipping dates for customers this 2021 holiday season.
USPS:
- First Class Mail: December 17
- First Class Packages: December 17
- Priority Mail: December 18
- Priority Mail Express: December 23
UPS:
- Ground Shipping: UPS advises customers to visit their website to find out shipping times for their package destination (Calculate Time and Cost: UPS - United States)
- Second-Day Air Services: December 22
- Next-Day Air Services: December 23
FedEx:
- Ground Economy: December 9
- Ground and Home Delivery: December 15
- Express Saver: December 21
- 2Day and 2Day AM: December 22
- Overnight: December 23
- Same Day: December 24
USPS workers are also giving advice on how to ensure packages get to their destination. They suggest not only sending packages and mail early but also making sure handwriting is legible so carriers send mail to the right location.
USPS has a contract with FedEx to use domestic air transportation so packages can arrive more quickly.
The company has added more sorting machines to some central Ohio locations to process mail faster and is in the process of hiring more employees.
“My wish list, I would say about 250 would make us feel comfortable, that way we can ensure 20 hours of productivity throughout the whole facility,” City Gate Drive Processing Plant Manager Nikki Lowe said.