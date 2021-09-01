Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween is here with 10 'Hocus Pocus' airings

COLORADO, USA — Halloween's here – even if it's still September.
Freeform's 31 Night's of Halloween schedule has arrived.
The spooky season kicks off on Friday, Oct. 1 with 1991's "The Addams Family" and continuing through "Hocus Pocus" on Sunday, Oct. 31.
The Halloween classic "Hocus Pocus" will air at least 10 times this October on Freeform.
Oct. 1
- The Addams Family (1991)
- Addams Family Values
- Hocus Pocus
Oct. 2
- Monsters, Inc.
- Monsters University
Oct. 3
- Maleficent
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Oct. 4
- Fright Night (2011)
Oct. 5
- Shrek
Shrek 2
- Shrek Forever After
- Hocus Pocus
Oct. 6
- Corpse Bride
- The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horrorthon
Oct. 7
- Ghostbusters (1984)
- Ghostbusters II
Oct. 8
- Family Guy: Halloween Episodes
Oct. 9
- Hocus Pocus
Oct. 10
- The Addams Family (1991)
- Addams Family Values
Oct. 11
- Alien
- Aliens
Oct. 12
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
Oct. 13
- The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horrorthon Oct. 14 Hoc
- Hocus Pocus
Oct. 15
- Family Guy: Halloween Episodes
Oct. 16
- Hocus Pocus
- Maleficent
Oct. 17
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Oct. 18
- Casper (1995)
Oct. 19
- Men In Black (1997)
- Men In Black II
Oct. 20
- The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horrorthon
Oct. 21
- The Huntsman: Winter's War
- Maleficent
Oct. 22
- Family Guy: Halloween Episodes
Oct. 23
- Halloweentown
- Hocus Pocus
- Ghostbusters (2016)
Oct. 24
- Hocus Pocus
Oct. 25
- Shrek
- Shrek 2
- Shrek Forever After
Oct. 26
- Maleficent
Oct. 27
- Matilda
- The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horrorthon
Oct. 28
- The Craft (1996)
- Hocus Pocus
Oct. 29
- Family Guy: Halloween Episodes
Oct. 30
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Hocus Pocus
Oct. 31
- Casper (1995)
- Maleficent
- Hocus Pocus
In May, Disney made it official. The original Sanderson Sisters will be back next year for Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2."
Bette Midler, who played Winifred Sanderson in the original 1993 "Hocus Pocus" movie, will be joined by her original co-stars, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy in the sequel that will be released on Disney+ in Fall 2022.
"Sistaaaahs! It's been 300 years... But we’re BACK!" Midler tweeted.
While "Hairspray" director Adam Shankman was originally lined up to direct, he's been replaced by "Step Up" director Anne Fletcher. Production on the movie will begin this fall.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.