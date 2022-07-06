When you run into Shaq at a Best Buy, good things happen

Dallas' new 7-foot-tall resident is generously giving to the community.

DALLAS — Dallas' newest celebrity resident is apparently making his mark by giving back to the community in a big way.

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal was recently chatting with a couple inside a Dallas-area Best Buy store, which ended up with "The Diesel" unloading some cash on a washing machine they were there to buy, according to an exclusive report by Page Six. The big man also threw in a 70-inch TV for the couple, just for the heck of it.

The encounter was caught on video and posted to Instagram on July 4.

Page Six reached out to O'Neal for comment, and the 7-footer told the publication "I just want to make people happy."

True to form, the same Instagram account, Hot Freestyle, posted another video of O'Neal on July 6 giving a woman in need a hot meal and money.

O'Neal, a four-time NBA champ, just bought a new home in Carrollton, according to Realtor.com. Real estate agent Zac Gideo posted about the home sale on his Instagram page in late May.

“Shaq & Zac has a nice ring to it,” Gideo wrote. “It was a pleasure and an awesome opportunity to help you find your new home in Dallas.”