'I don't quit': Lifelong runner finds new way to race again after tragic accident

Tyrone Fulgham, who lost a leg after being hit by a motorcycle in 2021, will race in the Beach to Beacon 10K.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUBURN, Maine — A lifelong runner who came close to death after losing his leg in a horrific accident nearly two years ago has found a new way to race again.

After being fitted with a prosthetic leg, Tyrone Fulgham set his sights on the Boston Marathon. But complications from his injuries put him on a different path to racing competitively. The father of three is now gearing up for a new adventure and a chance to feel the wind on his face again.

"I don't quit. I am always looking forward, never looking back," Fulgham quipped.

Nearly two years ago, the father of three was training for a marathon along South Witham Road in Auburn when he was hit by a motorcycle. Police said the driver, Mason Perez, was speeding when he lost control of his motorcycle. Perez, who received two years' probation, was later paralyzed from the waist down after being involved in another accident.

Fulgham lost his right leg, and his left ankle was shattered in different places. Despite more than a half-dozen surgeries, infections, and debilitating pain, he focused on surviving for his family and competing again.

The lifelong runner learned how to walk again with a prosthetic leg working toward running in the Boston Marathon this year.

"I tried to run, but it wasn't working, so I went to the next best thing," Fulgham explained.

But at $8,000-$10,000, a custom handcycle was out of his reach. Undeterred he won a grant from the Challenged Athletes Foundation earlier this year, which covered most of the cost.

But he said he admitted to breaking into a whole new sport has been a learning curve. Especially when it comes to upper body strength, turns, and going up hills. His first race will be the Beach to Beacon 10K on Aug. 5, and he is up for the challenge.

"Picture riding on a skateboard going 40 miles per hour," Fulgham exclaimed with a laugh.

Fulgham said he plans to spend the next several weeks getting used to his hand cycle and then plans to increase his training sessions. He said that come race day he will cross the finish line.

"He has had many things he has had to deal with growing up around here, and he has gone through every one of them to be where he is today. He'll finish, and we'll have a cold Gatorade waiting," longtime friend Dan Thompson added with a smile.

This road warrior still has his sights set on competing in the Boston Marathon in two years -- just on a different path to victory.