Lion Cub's Cookies to open 2nd location in Worthington

The store will be located at 7105 N. High St. and it is scheduled to be open early next year.

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — A Columbus-based cookie business is opening a second location in central Ohio!

Lion Cub's Cookies announced on Wednesday that it will be opening a brick-and-mortar store in Worthington.

The store will be located at 7105 N. High St. and it is scheduled to be open early next year.

The cookie business says the second shop will allow it to double its community impact and provide employees with more opportunities for career growth.

“With this location, we’ll be able to increase our efforts in the community, provide more growth opportunities for our team, and reach a larger audience all at the same time. We are incredibly thankful for the support we’ve received since coming on the scene only a few years back," said Brad Kaplan, the founder of Lion Cub's Cookies.