Dunkin' announces new spiked coffee, iced tea

There's no announced date on when the products will be available.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Spiked drinks are having a moment and Dunkin’ wants in.

USA Today reports the donut and coffee chain is launching a line of boozy iced coffee and teas.

While it will offer fans a different kind of buzz depending on the state, it will only be available where alcohol can be sold.

It’s called Dunkin’ Spiked and the coffee flavors include original, caramel, mocha and vanilla. Each drink will have 6% alcohol by volume.

The tea flavors include slightly sweet, half-and-half, strawberry dragonfruit and mango pineapple. They will have 5% alcohol by volume.