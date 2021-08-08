Brittany’s Bites: Baked Parmesan Zucchini

Ingredients:
- 4 zucchini, quartered lengthwise
- ½ cup grated vegetarian parmesan (or regular!)
- ½ tsp. dried basil
- ½ tsp dried oregano
- ½ tsp dried thyme
- ¼ tsp. garlic powder
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Olive oil for drizzling
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Cover a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Place cooling rack on top and coat with nonstick cooking spray.
- In a small bowl, combine cheese and spices.
- Place zucchini onto prepared baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle with cheese mixture.
- Bake for roughly 15 minutes, or until tender. Then broil for two to three minutes, or until golden brown.
Enjoy!