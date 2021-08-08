x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Brittany's Bites

Brittany’s Bites: Baked Parmesan Zucchini

Don't like vegetables? Here's a recipe that takes on a new spin for zucchini.

Ingredients:

  • 4 zucchini, quartered lengthwise
  • ½ cup grated vegetarian parmesan (or regular!)
  • ½ tsp. dried basil
  • ½ tsp dried oregano
  • ½ tsp dried thyme
  • ¼ tsp. garlic powder
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Olive oil for drizzling

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  • Cover a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Place cooling rack on top and coat with nonstick cooking spray.
  • In a small bowl, combine cheese and spices.
  • Place zucchini onto prepared baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle with cheese mixture.
  • Bake for roughly 15 minutes, or until tender. Then broil for two to three minutes, or until golden brown.

Enjoy!