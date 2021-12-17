Donations pour in for animal nonprofit after Urban Meyer fired from Jacksonville Jaguars

"In honor of Josh Lambo saving the Jags one last time ❤️🐾" commented a donor to Fur Sisters.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After going public with the story of how he was allegedly assaulted by Urban Meyer, former Jaguars' kicker Josh Lambo has inspired some to donate to one of his favorite Jacksonville charities.

Furever Urs Rescue, also known as Fur Sisters, helps save animals from high kill shelters and other urgent situations and place them in loving homes.

Lambo has been a longtime supporter of the organization.

"This morning we started getting a lot of $4 donations..and I couldn't figure it out at first...I read some of the notes on the donations and they were in honor of our good friend," Fur Sisters posted on Facebook.

Fur Sisters says Lambo, who's team number was #4, inspired many people throughout the community to donate after going public with his story about Urban Meyer kicking him at practice.

Many people believe the controversy over the allegations played a part in Meyer's firing several hours later. People online applauded his bravery.

Fur Sisters says some notes attached to the donations read:

"Thanks Josh Lambo for telling your story!!"

"In honor of Josh Lambo saving the Jags one last time ❤️🐾"

"Thank you Josh Lambo!"

The former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker opened up to First Coast News in his first television interview since, speaking publicly about what he says head coach Urban Meyer said and did to him during an August practice after a preseason game.

Lambo says he is breaking his silence for one reason.

“He's trying to shut everybody else up and he tried to shut me up once,” Lambo said. “I want to make sure it doesn't happen again.”

First Coast News reached out to the Jaguars for comment. A team spokesperson referred First Coast News to statements the team and Meyer made to the Tampa Bay Times.