Dave Chappelle coming to Columbus in November for 'Untitled' documentary screening, live performance

The comedian will be at the Schottenstein Center on Friday, Nov. 19.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Comedian Dave Chappelle will be coming to Columbus in November as part of his 'Untitled' Documentary Arena Tour.

Chappelle will screen his 'untitled' documentary at 10 arenas throughout the U.S. The show will also feature a live performance by Chappelle.

The comedian will be at the Schottenstein Center on Friday, Nov. 19. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

According to a press release, the film follows Chappelle as he "provides the community he calls home with two things desperately needed in difficult times – economic and comic relief."

The release says that no cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at the show.

After your mobile tickets are scanned, all phones and smartwatches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show.

Guests will maintain possession of their phones throughout the night and may access their phones at designated unlocking stations.

Anyone caught with a phone in the venue will be immediately ejected, according to the release.

'Untitled' Documentary Arena Tour

Thursday, November 4, 2021 – San Francisco, SF – Chase Center

Sunday, November 7, 2021 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

Friday, November 12, 2021 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sunday, November 14, 2021 – Cleveland, OH – Robert Mortgage Fieldhouse

Monday, November 15, 2021 – Toronto, ON – ScotiaBank Arena

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena

Friday, November 19, 2021 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sunday, November 21, 2021 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena