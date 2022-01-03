Co-star: Betty White's last word was her husband's name

Allen Ludden was White's third and last husband, according to Insider.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's nearly been a week since the world was blindsided by the news of beloved comedian and actress Betty White's passing.

In the wave of news following her death, "Mama's Family" star Vicki Lawrence said she got news of what White's last words were.

Lawrence exclusively told Page Six she contacted co-star Carol Burnett as soon as she heard the news.

“I texted Carol and said, ‘This just sucks. I hate this. It’s just horrible to see the people you love so much go away,’” Lawrence explained, the media outlet reports.

Burnett reportedly responded with a message saying after speaking with White's assistant who was with her when she passed, she said the last word out of her mouth was "Allen."

Allen Ludden was White's third and last husband, according to Insider. The couple got married in 1963.

Ludden died in 1981 after a battle with stomach cancer, Insider explained. White never got remarried after.

"They were a lovely couple, and they were adorable together. She drove the car he gave her for as long as I can remember," Lawrence told The Hollywood Reporter. "She wore the same ring he gave her as long as I’ve known her. That was her love story."

The Hollywood icon died "peacefully in her sleep" on Dec. 31at the age of 99, her agent and friend, Jeff Witjas, told Yahoo! Entertainment.

Despite her passing, "Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration" will premiere in theaters on Jan. 17, 2022 — the day that would have made White a centenarian.