Valentine’s Day is Sunday. If your significant other is a sports fan, maybe you could write them a poem.

Rose Bowls are red. Michigan is blue.

I want five *more* years of Harbaugh, but a lifetime with you.



Your love feels like Scarlet, even when skies are Gray.

I commit to you like a five star commits to Ryan Day.



You're the only one for me, and I'm your only fella.

My hearts burn with intense fire, like postgame Tortorella.



You're the best of the best, the one I lean on.

You're there when I need you most, like Zelarayán.



Your soul is the sweetest, your beauty, I'm in awe.

We form a connection like hyphens in Pierre-Luc Dubois