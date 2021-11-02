A Valentine's Day poem for the Columbus sports fan

Valentine’s Day is Sunday. If your significant other is a sports fan, maybe you could write them a poem.
Feel free to use these words from Dave Holmes to impress the one you love.
Rose Bowls are red. Michigan is blue.
I want five *more* years of Harbaugh, but a lifetime with you.
Your love feels like Scarlet, even when skies are Gray.
I commit to you like a five star commits to Ryan Day.
You're the only one for me, and I'm your only fella.
My hearts burn with intense fire, like postgame Tortorella.
You're the best of the best, the one I lean on.
You're there when I need you most, like Zelarayán.
Your soul is the sweetest, your beauty, I'm in awe.
We form a connection like hyphens in Pierre-Luc Dubois
You find new ways to amaze me, again and again.
And unlike Dabo Swinney, you're in my top ten.
When we are together, the world seems so clear.
I'm as happy as when Olave said he'd come back one more year.
Yes you bring my life joy. With you, there's no sorrow.
I'll protect you better than the Bengals protected Joe Burrow.
Your lips are like sugar, your smile is so radiant.
Let's build something that lasts like the new downtown stadium.
My whole life was darkness. For you, I have waited.
You fill the hole here that LeBron had created.
You bring out my best ... You give me my glow.
I'm in L-O-V-E here in O-H-I-O.