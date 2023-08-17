Cleveland Browns announce finalists for 2023 midfield logo competition: How to vote

The Cleveland Browns have announced the two finalists for its midfield logo competition.

CLEVELAND — And then there were two.

Two weeks after announcing a competition allowing fans to vote on the 2023 midfield logo, the Cleveland Browns have trimmed the field from four logos to two. On Thursday, the team announced that the midfield logo at Cleveland Browns Stadium this season will either be the retro elf logo that adorned the 50-yard line last season, or the new alternate dawg logo, which was designed via a fan contest earlier this offseason.

Fans can vote on the two designs here, with the winner being selected ahead of the Browns' Week 1 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Clearly, it was going to come down to these two, but the race to the top has been extremely close.



The potential change to the Browns' midfield logo marks what could be just the latest aesthetic change in an offseason that's been full of them. In addition to the new alternate dog logo, which was designed by Houston Mark, Cleveland has announced that it will wear white alternate helmets, along with their 1946-inspired throwback uniforms for three games during the 2023 campaign.