Bengals, other NFL teams honor Bills safety Damar Hamlin before Week 18 games

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Before taking the field for their game against the Ravens Sunday afternoon, the Cincinnati Bengals honored Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest on the field last Monday.

The Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals was postponed after Hamlin's heart stopped when he made what appeared to be a routine tackle on receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of the game.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he is now alert and responsive but remains in critical condition. He issued his first public statement Saturday, saying, "The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out."

The NFL responded to the outpour of concern from millions of fans and officially canceled the game against the Bills and Bengals on Thursday. In addition to canceling the game, they encouraged NFL teams to support Hamlin through shirts, field painting and more.

Cincinnati is one of many teams that outlined the "3" on each 30-yard line on the field in Buffalo Bills blue before their Sunday game. Several players from the Cincinnati team were also seen walking into Paycor Stadium sporting a shirt that read, "Love for Damar 3."

Alongside the Bengals, another Ohio team, the Cleveland Browns, also paid tribute to the safety by wearing his number during warmups.

Hamlin posted about missing the Bills game Sunday against the New England Patriots, saying, "GameDay.. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running Out That Tunnel With My Brothers."

The Patriots and Bills both teamed up to honor Hamlin before their game. Bills players walked into the stadium wearing their teammate's signature number and the team took to Twitter saying, "Today is for 3."

NFL teams began honoring Hamlin Saturday during the start of Week 18 games.