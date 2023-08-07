Memorial Tournament officially moved a week later on PGA Tour schedule

The tournament will be one of eight signature events.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Memorial Tournament will start a week later than usual next year.

The annual tournament at Muirfield Village will take place the week of June 3.

The tournament will be one of eight signature events. The winner of the tournament will earn 700 FedExCup points, up from 550 in previous years. There will also be a $20 million purse, with the winner receiving $4 million.

“Annually recognized as one of the more prominent tournaments in professional golf, we are looking forward to being further distinguished as a Signature Event going forward and welcoming the stars of the PGA TOUR to Muirfield Village Golf Club next June,” said Executive Director Dan Sullivan.

The Memorial will be one of three player-hosted tournaments to feature a 36-hole cut.

The field size of the tournament is expected to be between 70 to 80 players, compromise of the following:

Top 50 in the previous season’s FedExCup standings

Top 10 available and not otherwise exempt from current FedExCup standings ( The Next 10 )

) Top five available and not otherwise exempt FedExCup points earners from the swings leading up to each Signature Event ( The Swing 5 )

) If not exempt from the three categories above: current-year tournament winners and PGA TOUR members in the top 30 of the Official World Golf Ranking

Four sponsor exemptions (PGA TOUR members)

Jack Nicklaus Award winner for the previous season’s NCAA Division I National Player of the Year

