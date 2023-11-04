Cleveland Browns DT Perrion Winfrey arrested on assault charge in Texas

A Browns spokesman said the team “was aware of the situation and gathering more information.”

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns second-year defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor assault charge earlier this week for allegedly causing bodily harm to a woman he was dating.

According to Harris County court records, Winfrey was arrested at 7 p.m. Monday and charged with one count of assault. He was freed on $1,000 bond and told not to have contact with the complainant.

