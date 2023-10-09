Lebron James’ youngest son receives offer from Ohio State

Bryce James was spotted on the sidelines talking to Ohio State’s basketball coach, Chris Holtmann, prior to Saturday’s football game against Maryland.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lebron James’ youngest son, Bryce James, announced that he received an offer from Ohio State after making an unofficial visit to the school last weekend.

The current high school junior recently transferred schools from Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles to Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California. CBS reported that his only other scholarship offer as of now is from Duquesne.

He posted the offer announcement to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Oct. 7. Bryce was spotted on the sidelines talking to Ohio State’s basketball coach, Chris Holtmann, prior to Saturday’s football game against Maryland.

The James family is in the building!



LeBron James son Bryce James is here on an unofficial visit. Could he be taking the court in the Schott one day soon.



He is here joined alongside his mom Savannah James. pic.twitter.com/hTudXLhYWn — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) October 7, 2023

Bryce is ranked as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports 2025 recruiting rankings. Bronny James, his older brother, made an unofficial visit to the Columbus campus with his father last fall before deciding to join the basketball team at USC.

📺 10TV+ is available for free: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.