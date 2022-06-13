Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard was fatally shot in Pittsville, Md., while attempting to arrest a suspect, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office said.

PITTSVILLE, Md. — The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own, while Maryland State Police have made an arrest in the case.

A 16-year veteran was shot and killed while attempting to apprehend a suspect on Sunday, the sheriff's office said. Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard, 42, was trying to arrest a suspect who was wanted on multiple felony warrants in several jurisdictions, police said.

Maryland State Police have since arrested and charged the man wanted in the murder of the deputy. A 20-year-old man, Austin Jacob Allen Davidson, from Delmar, Maryland, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and the use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, police said.

Deputy Hilliard located Davidson just before 8:30 p.m. in the area of Talbot Street Apartments in the 7400 block of Gumboro Road in Pittsville, Maryland. According to police, Davidson was wanted for four outstanding arrest warrants.

A preliminary investigation by MPD revealed Hillard began to pursue the suspect on foot and Davidson shot Deputy Hilliard with a handgun before escaping the scene.

Medics arrived to the location, and Deputy Hilliard was taken by ambulance to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury, Maryland, where he was declared dead.

Sheriff Mike Lewis and members of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office regret to announce the Line of Duty death of one... Posted by Wicomico County Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 13, 2022

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post, "Deputy Glenn Hilliard was a son, a husband and a father to three beautiful children, a brother to those he worked with, and an exemplary public servant to the citizens of Wicomico County and to the State of Maryland."

After an extensive manhunt by dozens of law enforcements including local, state, and federal agencies across the region; finally, after two hours, Davidson surrendered to law enforcement without incident.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is the lead in this investigation with the help from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.

The departments and agencies who assisted in the search for the suspect are as follow:

Maryland State Police

Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office

Worcester County Sheriff’s Office

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office

Talbot County Sheriff’s Office

Caroline County Sheriff’s Office

Fruitland Police

Salisbury Police

Berlin Police

Princess Anne Police

Ocean City Police

Ocean Pines Police

Pocomoke City Police

Maryland Natural Resources Police

Delaware State Police

ATF

DEA

U.S. Marshal’s

He is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center. According to authorities, there is no further threat by the suspect to the community.

Condolences

Tributes from elected leaders, government agencies, and organizations are pouring in following the death of Deputy Glenn Hilliard.

Governor Larry Hogan

It is a difficult day at the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. When I met with Deputy Hilliard’s wife, she asked me to convey what a good man he was, and that he died doing what he loved. pic.twitter.com/mx5R1rDIaq — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 13, 2022

Governor Larry Hogan released a statement expressing his condolences:

Both American flags and Maryland flags flied at half-staff to honor Deputy 1st Class Glenn Hilliard.

Effective immediately, both the U.S. and Maryland state flags will fly at half-staff in honor of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard of the Wicomico Police Department who was shot and killed in the line of duty last night. We continue to keep his loved ones in our prayers. pic.twitter.com/BwH7TPwaK3 — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 13, 2022

Attorney General of Maryland Brian Frosh

We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard, who lost his life yesterday in the line of duty. We are forever grateful for your service.https://t.co/V4YP9DJFj2 — Brian Frosh, Attorney General of Maryland (@BrianFrosh) June 13, 2022

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski

I share my condolences and deepest sympathy to family, friends and colleagues of @WicoSheriff Dep. 1st Class Glenn Hilliard. Deputy Hilliard made the ultimate sacrifice protecting his community from a dangerous felon, leaving a legacy of bravery & heroism for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/1PUSkkItbv — County Executive Johnny Olszewski (@BaltCoExec) June 13, 2022

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman

On behalf of Anne Arundel County, I want to offer our heartfelt condolences and support for @WicoSheriff on the loss of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard. Deputy Hilliard was a 16 year veteran law enforcement officer, and he made the ultimate sacrifice to protect his community. pic.twitter.com/1el5gd66F6 — County Executive Steuart Pittman (@AACoExec) June 13, 2022

Comptroller Peter Franchot

I’m sending my deepest condolences to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office on the tragic death of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard. I’m praying for his wife and children, as well as his brothers and sisters in uniform, during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/qv5JeYgi9u — Comptroller Peter Franchot (@peterfranchot) June 13, 2022

Chief of Police for the City of Bowie

Today we join our Sisters and Brothers in The Wicomico County Sherifs Office as we mourn the loss of Deputy First Class Glenn Hillard. We stand as one as we remember his life of service and honor his ultimate sacrifice. @BowiePDNews @WicoSheriff pic.twitter.com/qNPIVVCt6w — Chief John Nesky (@ChiefBowiePD) June 13, 2022

Senator Chris Van Hollen

The death of Deputy Hilliard, who was killed last night in the line of duty, is heartbreaking. My thoughts are with his loved ones & the entire Sheriff’s team. We are so grateful to those who put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe & will not forget this loss. https://t.co/v6eZjold27 — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) June 13, 2022

Maryland State Police

The Maryland State Police mourns today with the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect is in custody and the @MDSP homicide unit is investigating the case. Additional details to follow. https://t.co/M78RRxtvw5 — MD State Police (@MDSP) June 13, 2022

FBI Baltimore

The #FBI sends our condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard. DFC Hilliard was a 16 year veteran law enforcement officer who served the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office ( @WicoSheriff). pic.twitter.com/8pwwDCtFuH — FBI Baltimore (@FBIBaltimore) June 13, 2022

Anne Arundel County Police Department

Our hearts are heavy… Rest easy, Deputy. https://t.co/CSX5o0v4JO — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) June 13, 2022

Baltimore County Police Department

#BCoPD is saddened to learn Wicomico County Deputy 1st Class Glenn Hilliard has passed away from injuries he suffered while attempting to arrest a suspect w/ multiple felony warrants on Sunday. Hilliard was a 16-yr veteran. His family and fellow deputies remain in our prayers. pic.twitter.com/dOaq86wxRh — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) June 13, 2022

Maryland Natural Resources Police

The Maryland Natural Resources Police extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office. Thank you for your honorable service, DFC Hilliard. We will take the watch from here. https://t.co/WrSFiUsJwN — Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) June 13, 2022

ATF Baltimore

With heavy hearts, we offer deepest condolences to @WicoSheriff & loved ones of Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard, who was shot while attempting to apprehend a fugitive. His 16 years of selfless service & ultimate sacrifice will not be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/koOQMa1QLJ — ATF Baltimore (@ATFBaltimore) June 13, 2022

Park Police MC

Our thoughts this morning are with the family of Deputy 1st Class Glenn Hilliard and the Wicomico County Sheriffs Office. Deputy Hilliard was killed Sunday while attempting to apprehend a subject who had multiple warrants. pic.twitter.com/YbLbAJ4YZg — Park Police MC (@ParkPolice) June 13, 2022

University of Maryland Eastern Shore

The #HawkFamily joins the local law enforcement community in mourning the loss of #UMES alum Wicomico County Sheriff's... Posted by University of Maryland Eastern Shore on Monday, June 13, 2022

Hilliard worked in several different departments within the Sheriff's Office. Recently, he was transferred back to patrol upon request, police said.