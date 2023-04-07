DeWine vetoes state budget item prohibiting cities from regulating tobacco sales

The budget item comes on the heels after Columbus City Council passed a measure last year banning flavored tobacco sales in the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed another attempt by Ohio lawmakers to prohibit municipalities in the state from regulating tobacco and alternative nicotine product sales.

The item was initially a part of the 2023-24 fiscal year budget that Gov. DeWine signed into law early Tuesday morning.

It comes on the heels after Columbus City Council passed a measure last year banning flavored tobacco sales in the city. Councilmember Shayla Favor spearheaded the effort, stating that it was a necessary step to protect kids and minority communities from targeting.

The City of Bexley passed a similar measure in 2020.

DeWine said removing local regulations “would encourage youth nicotine addiction and immediately undo years of progress to improve public health.” He added that local government bans are essential to reduce tobacco and nicotine access and interrupt the cycle of addiction.

This isn’t the first time the governor vetoed a bill related to banning the regulation of tobacco and nicotine sales on a city-wide level.

In January, DeWine vetoed a bill that would have banned municipalities from enacting tobacco laws stricter than current state laws. Lawmakers argued at the time that the regulations of tobacco products and alternative nicotine products is a statewide concern and that it should require statewide regulations.

Medical experts like Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff have long warned about the dangers of tobacco products on younger people.

“There’s no doubt that efforts to prevent our young people from suffering from the scourge of becoming addicted to harmful tobacco products is certainly in everyone’s best interests,” Dr. B Vanderhoff said.