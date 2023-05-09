Lawsuit challenges Ohio abortion amendment language on November ballot

A group advocating for abortion rights says the new language added to an amendment by the secretary of state's office does not reflect what petitioners pushed for.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio group advocating for abortion rights says the new language added to an amendment by the secretary of state's office does not reflect what petitioners pushed for.

Kellie Copeland, the spokesperson for Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom, said they filed the lawsuit because the ballot board "intentionally created misleading language that fails to meet the requirements of Ohio law."

The original language states the right to reproductive freedoms, including contraception, fertility treatment, pregnancy, abortion and miscarriage care, states abortion may be prohibited after fetal viability and uses the word fetus.

The latest version only lists abortion, removing any other reproductive procedures and states abortions would be allowed at any state of pregnancy regardless of viability and changes “fetus” to “unborn child.”

Mike Gonidakis, president of anti-abortion group Ohio Right To Life, said the lawsuit is a distraction.

“At the end of the day, a ballot board which I would say a vast majority of Ohioans don't even know exist, met and they did what the constitution requires them to do. It's less than 200 words. They put it together and that's what people will see when they walk in to cast their ballot or if they do early voting,” Gonidakis said.

Copeland also says it’s used as a distraction but from what she says is the core issue — reproductive rights.

"I think the language that the ballot board included, distorts what the impact would be for Ohioans. And it distracts from what the core issue is, which is we must pass Issue 1 to prevent abortion from being banned in our state without exceptions,” Copeland said. "I am extremely hopeful because I know that Ohioans trust themselves and their families to make their own reproductive health care decisions."