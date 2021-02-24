Vaccinated for virus, President Jimmy Carter and wife back in church

The 96-year-old former president and Rosalynn Carter are again attending worship in person.

PLAINS, Ga. — Now that former President Jimmy Carter and his wife are vaccinated against COVID-19, they have been able to return to worshipping at their beloved church.

Maranatha Baptist Church in tiny Plains, Georgia, announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that the 96-year-old Carter and Rosalynn Carter are again attending worship in person.

Jimmy Carter hasn't resumed teaching his Sunday school class, which once drew thousands of visitors annually. But video from last Sunday's service shows both of the Carters sitting in their customary spots and wearing masks.